RADIO PODCAST | TV TECH AND JARGON EXPLAINED
Angus Jones - General Manager of Marketing at LG - chats with Trevor Long and Nick Bennett on Talking Technology about TVs. If you're confused about all the new jargon when it comes to televisions, this is the place to learn the difference between LED, LCD, OLED and much more.
