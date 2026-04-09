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Front view of
front view
Bottom view
close up view
Dimension view
Front view of
front view
Bottom view
close up view
Dimension view

Key Features

    Mounting Location

    The water filter is installed in the upper part of the refrigerator compartment

    *The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

    *For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

    How to Replace

    The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

    For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

    * Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

    * All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

    * The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

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        Pay with Zip

        Shop now. Pay later.

        • cart

          Add your favourites to cart

        • checkout

          Select Afterpay at checkout

        • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

        • installment

          Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

        All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

        Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

        LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

        Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

        zip
        An account for everyone

        Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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        Repay your way
        Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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        Shop just about everywhere
        Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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        Rewards
        Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
        Most popular
        icon-payment-au-zip-pay

        Up to $1,000

        Interest free always

        For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

        Apply Now

        • Interest free always1

        • Flexible repayments

        • No establishment fee

        • $9.95 monthly account fee

          Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

        • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

        icon-payment-au-zip-money

        Over $1,000

        Bigger purchases

        For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

        Apply Now

        • Interest free for first 3 months1

          Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

        • Flexible repayments

          Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

        • One-off establishment fee

          A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

        • $9.95 monthly account fee

          Waived if you have nothing owing.

        • Interest free instalment plans2

          For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

        Frequently Asked Questions
        1. Zip Pay

        Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

        2. Zip Money

        Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

        Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
        Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
         