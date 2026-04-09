Align the filter on the indicated line on the control box and then push it in.

After checking whether the indicated line and the indicated locking line are aligned, turn the filter in clockwise direction.

- When you have install the filter for the first time or when you have exchanged the filter, press the dispenser button once again to dispense the water for about 3 minutes (or about 1 liter) to remove any air or residual charcoal. (Charcoal is not hazardous to the human body.)