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Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1 Disassemble the water purifier filter.
Turn the filter to exchange in counterclockwise direction by 90 degrees.
Pull out the filter to the front side.
- Because water collected in the filter may drip, put a bowl slightly larger than the size of the filter underneath the filter when disassembling the filter.
STEP 2 Insert the new filter.
Align the filter on the indicated line on the control box and then push it in.
After checking whether the indicated line and the indicated locking line are aligned, turn the filter in clockwise direction.
- When you have install the filter for the first time or when you have exchanged the filter, press the dispenser button once again to dispense the water for about 3 minutes (or about 1 liter) to remove any air or residual charcoal. (Charcoal is not hazardous to the human body.)
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.