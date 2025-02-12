LT700P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month, NSF)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Replace the Water Filter
It is recommended that you replace the water filter:
• Approximately every six months.
• When the water filter indicator turns on.
• When the water dispenser output decreases.
• When the ice cubes are smaller than normal.
STEP 2
Before Replacing the Water Filter
If the top shelf, located below the water filter, is in the highest position, it will need to be removed prior to replacing the water filter.
To remove any shelf—Tilt up the front of the shelf 1 and lift it 2.
Pull the shelf out.
STEP 3
Remove the old water filter
Lower or remove the top left shelf to allow the water filter to rotate all the way down.
Press the push button to open the water filter cover.
STEP 4
Replace with a new water filter
Take the new water filter out of its packing and remove the protective cover from the o-rings.
With the water filter tabs in the horizontal position, push the new water filter into the manifold hole until it stops.
STEP 5
Water Filter Bypass Plug
Keep the water filter bypass plug.
You must use the water filter bypass plug when a replacement water filter cartridge is not available.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AGF80300702
