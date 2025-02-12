CordZero™ All-In-One Tower Dust Bag (1 pc)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Open the left and right doors of the component storage.
Hold the product with one hand and open the dust bag door with the other hand.
STEP 2
Press button above the PUSH label with one hand.
The dust bag is released.
Pull out the dust bag lever to remove the dust bag.
- As the dust bag is pulled out, the top opening is closed.
STEP 3
Throw away the dust bag.
Prepare a new dust bag.
- To avoid odors, do not reuse the dust bags.
STEP 4
Place the end of the dust bag on the rail inside the product.
Slide the dust bag in along the rails of the product until it is completely inserted.
STEP 5
Grab the dust bag lever and push it up until you hear a "click" sound.
- The dust bag door will not close without a dust bag.
Discard the dust bag and be sure to put a new dust bag in place.
- Replace the dust bag once every 3 months.
The replacement cycle may vary depending on the environment.
- Replace the dust bag if it smells, even if it is not full.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AJL75313910
