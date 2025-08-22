We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Handstick Mop Pads (4 Packs, Washable & Reusable)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Mop
- Washable & Reusable Mop
- Works with Power Drive Mop for wet mopping.
Mounting Location
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
Wet both sides of the mop pads with water and squeeze out any excess water before attaching the pads to the mop nozzle body.
The Mop pads will only attach securely when the correct side is attached to the nozzle.
- Do not attach pads while they are dripping wet.
- Attaching and using mop pads while they are dry may affect the cleaning performance.
STEP 1
Place the mop nozzle upside down on the floor.
STEP 2
Align and attach the centre of the mop pad with the centre of the mop attachment plate.
- Attach the Velcro on the mop pad to the mopplate. Attaching the mop pad upside down or improperly may affect the cleaning results.
STEP 3
Attach the mop nozzle to the appliance.
STEP 4
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
17.5
Length (cm)
1
GENERAL
Part Number
AAA77685249
Category
Mop
Components
Mop 4EA
