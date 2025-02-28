Spicy Burrata And Prosciutto Pizza With Pistachios

1. Combine flour, yeast and 1¾ cups (430ml) lukewarm water in a large bowl. Cover and stand for 15 minutes.

2. Add the oil and salt; mix until well combined. With the dough in the bowl, using damp hands, stretch one side of the dough up then fold to the opposite side. Turn the bowl 90 degrees and repeat three more times or until dough has tightened up. Stand for 10 minutes. Repeat the stretch, fold and stand process two more times. Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel or plastic wrap; rest in the fridge for 12 hours or overnight (see tips).





3. Bring the dough to room temperature (allow approximately 1½-2 hours).





4. Preheat the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 240°C Pizza Mode. Dust two large oven trays with semolina.





5. Divide dough in half. On each oven tray, with lightly floured hands, press and gently stretch each dough half into a 30cm round, about 1cm thick (see tips).





6. Add bruised garlic to extra olive oil and brush oil over pizzas, then sprinkle generously with the parmesan.

7. Bake pizzas, one at a time on rack position 1 (the bottom) on Pizza Mode for 15 minutes or until puffed and golden brown all over.

8. Top each pizza with 8 prosciutto slices and a burrata. Scatter with chilli flakes, pistachios and basil leaves.