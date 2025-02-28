We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
By Women’s Weekly
Spicy Burrata And Prosciutto Pizza With Pistachios
Serves: 2-4
Course: Small bites, Main
Appliance(s): Oven
Cooking Mode(s): Pizza
INGREDIENTS
- 3 ⅔ cups (550g) bread flour, plus extra for shaping
- 1 tsp (4g) dried yeast
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp fine sea salt
- Coarse semolina, for dusting
- 2 cloves garlic, bruised
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, extra
- 40g (1/2 cup) finely grated parmesan
- 16 slices prosciutto
- 2 x 150g each burrata
- ½-1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
- 2 tbsp chopped pistachios
- Basil leaves, to serve
METHOD
1. Combine flour, yeast and 1¾ cups (430ml) lukewarm water in a large bowl. Cover and stand for 15 minutes.
2. Add the oil and salt; mix until well combined. With the dough in the bowl, using damp hands, stretch one side of the dough up then fold to the opposite side. Turn the bowl 90 degrees and repeat three more times or until dough has tightened up. Stand for 10 minutes. Repeat the stretch, fold and stand process two more times. Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel or plastic wrap; rest in the fridge for 12 hours or overnight (see tips).
3. Bring the dough to room temperature (allow approximately 1½-2 hours).
4. Preheat the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 240°C Pizza Mode. Dust two large oven trays with semolina.
5. Divide dough in half. On each oven tray, with lightly floured hands, press and gently stretch each dough half into a 30cm round, about 1cm thick (see tips).
6. Add bruised garlic to extra olive oil and brush oil over pizzas, then sprinkle generously with the parmesan.
7. Bake pizzas, one at a time on rack position 1 (the bottom) on Pizza Mode for 15 minutes or until puffed and golden brown all over.
8. Top each pizza with 8 prosciutto slices and a burrata. Scatter with chilli flakes, pistachios and basil leaves.
TIPS
LG tip: This recipe uses the mode Pizza found in the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven. Resting the dough overnight in the fridge adds an extra depth of flavour to the dough; you could also proof the dough using the oven’s Proof setting for 2 hours, or alternatively in a warm place. If the dough is extra springy and elastic, let it sit for a few minutes before shaping again.