Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

By Women’s Weekly

Spicy Burrata And Prosciutto Pizza With Pistachios

  

Serves: 2-4

Course: Small bites, Main

Appliance(s): Oven

Cooking Mode(s): Pizza

Make pizza night a breeze with the LG oven.

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 ⅔ cups (550g) bread flour, plus extra for shaping
  • 1 tsp (4g) dried yeast
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp fine sea salt
  • Coarse semolina, for dusting
  • 2 cloves garlic, bruised
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, extra
  • 40g (1/2 cup) finely grated parmesan
  • 16 slices prosciutto
  • 2 x 150g each burrata
  • ½-1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
  • 2 tbsp chopped pistachios
  • Basil leaves, to serve

METHOD

1. Combine flour, yeast and 1¾ cups (430ml) lukewarm water in a large bowl. Cover and stand for 15 minutes.

 

2. Add the oil and salt; mix until well combined. With the dough in the bowl, using damp hands, stretch one side of the dough up then fold to the opposite side. Turn the bowl 90 degrees and repeat three more times or until dough has tightened up. Stand for 10 minutes. Repeat the stretch, fold and stand process two more times. Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel or plastic wrap; rest in the fridge for 12 hours or overnight (see tips).

3. Bring the dough to room temperature (allow approximately 1½-2 hours).

4. Preheat the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven to 240°C Pizza Mode. Dust two large oven trays with semolina.

5. Divide dough in half. On each oven tray, with lightly floured hands, press and gently stretch each dough half into a 30cm round, about 1cm thick (see tips).

6. Add bruised garlic to extra olive oil and brush oil over pizzas, then sprinkle generously with the parmesan.

 

7. Bake pizzas, one at a time on rack position 1 (the bottom) on Pizza Mode for 15 minutes or until puffed and golden brown all over.

 

8. Top each pizza with 8 prosciutto slices and a burrata. Scatter with chilli flakes, pistachios and basil leaves.

TIPS

LG tip: This recipe uses the mode Pizza found in the LG Series 9-76L InstaView Steam Oven. Resting the dough overnight in the fridge adds an extra depth of flavour to the dough; you could also proof the dough using the oven’s Proof setting for 2 hours, or alternatively in a warm place. If the dough is extra springy and elastic, let it sit for a few minutes before shaping again.

Spicy Burrata And Prosciutto Pizza With Pistachios

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 