SERIES 7 – 76L InstaView Pyrolytic Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Stainless Steel
Product Highlights
Knock twice to see what's cooking
Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.
4-in-1 Pro Cooking
Elevate your home kitchen experience
Expand your culinary horizons with a versatile 4-in-1 appliance: Convection Oven, Air Frier, Air Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode.
This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.
ProBake™ Convection
Air Sous Vide
This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.
Air Fry by ProBake™
Pizza Mode
This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.
Dehydrator
Craft delicious and healthy snacks with LG Drying Mode. Easily dehydrate fruits, vegetables, and even meats for nutritious and flavourful homemade snack options.
This is an image of dried fruits
*Vacuum sealer and bag required for Sous Vide cooking is not included.
*Dehydrating: cooking timer on Drying Mode is limited to 11h.
*Air Fry perforated tray pictured not included.
Easier cleanup, every time with the power of steam
As a split image, the left image shows the inside of the bubbly oven and the right image shows steam coming out of the inside of the oven.
STEP 1
Fill a spray bottle 510ml of water. Spray about 60ml of water on the wall and corners.
Manual Cook, Steam Cook, Recipe Cook, My Recipes, Settings
STEP 2
Then pour the remaining water onto the bottom of the oven.
This is an image of steam being sprayed from inside the oven.
STEP 3
Press the EasyClean™ button.
The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.
STEP 4
Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.
The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.
*The results may vary depending on oven use and the cleaning frequency of oven.
*Finish shown in Step 3 image may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.
LG ThinQ® Smart Kitchen
Innovative simplicity and control
Experience innovative simplicity and control with the convenience of smart cooking. Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely and simplify your meal prep with Smart Recipes in the LG ThinQ® app.
*Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required. Refer to lg.com/thinq for details.
*Model shown in this video and subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.
Replicate your best recipes with the click of a button
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Simplify your meal prep with smart, pre-programmed recipes
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Simplify your cooking routine with smart oven control
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Get notified when your food is ready with LG ThinQ® Cooking Notifications
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Monitor for peace of mind
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Innovative by Design
Built-in Oven Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the Installation Area
This image shows the dimensions of the oven.
2. Installation Precautions
This image shows the margin required for oven installation.
This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.
Parts & Accessories
This is an image of boxes on the kitchen table.
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
FAQs
How do I install an LG Oven?
You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG Oven, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified installer may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
How do I clean an LG Oven?
It is highly recommended that an LG oven is cleaned regularly and thoroughly. You can use LG's Blue EasyClean cycle as part of your regular cleanup routine, for instance after weekend baking, which will help you clean your oven in just a 10 minute cycle. This exciting feature uses a patented hydrophilic enamel and the power of steam to target baked-in grease and food stains, conveniently reducing the time and effort it takes to clean a traditional oven. Some models are also equipped with a Pyrolytic Self-Cleaning function, which you can use to tackle heavier baked-in residues.
What is a Pyrolytic Oven?
Pyrolysis refers to a self-cleaning process that allows the food stains accumulated in the oven cavity to be reduced to ash using extremely high temperatures. It is very useful for removing baked-in residue, and enables a more efficient cleaning experience.
Can I cook Pizza in an LG Oven?
LG Ovens are equipped with a special Pizza mode, conveniently designed to deliver pizzeria-worthy results. This user-friendly setting takes the complexity out of pizza baking, helping to deliver crispy crusts and melted cheese.
Does the LG Oven have an air fryer?
Yes! As a part of our pro cooking features, all of our LG Ovens have an Air Fryer mode. Induldge in your favourite foods without the guilt, as the Air Fryer uses powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.
Which cooking modes does the Pro Cooking feature offer?
LG Ovens offer cooking versatility with its pro cooking feature options. These features range from 4 to 6 essential cooking features that cater to the differing needs of your cooking experience. Cook like a pro with the 4-in-1 pro cooking features including a Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode coming with every LG Oven. Additionally, a Steam Cooking and Dehydrator feature come with select LG Ovens to further expand your culinary horizons.
Is the LG Oven Instaview feature the same as the LG Instaview Fridge feature?
Very similar! The LG Oven Instaview feature utilises the familiar "knock, knock" action of an Instaview fridge to take a peak into your cooking progress. The Oven Instaview feature is primarily used to monitor cooking results without letting out hot air by opening the door.
Do I risk burning myself if I use the Instaview feature while the oven is turned on?
The external surface of the Oven door has high thermal insulation thanks to the 4 layers of glass. Allowing you to knock on the the outside of the door to take a peak even when an LG oven is operating at maximum temperature.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Clock
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
Blue EasyClean™ + Pyrolytic
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
-
Soft Close Door
No
-
Timed Cook
Yes
OVEN FEATURES
-
[Bottom] Bake Element Power (W)
1500
-
[Top] Broil Element Power (W)
1600 / 1500
-
[Rear] Convection Element Power (W)
1900
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
-
Convection Fan Type
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Number of Rack Positions
5
-
Oven Capacity (L)
76
-
Oven Cooking Modes
Healthy Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bottom Heat, Defrost, Eco Hot Air, Eco Top Bottom Heat, Fan Assisted Air, Hot Air, Large Grill, Pizza Mode, Proof, Roasting, Small Grill, Top Bottom Heat, Keep Warm
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Material
Enamel
-
Control Display
White LED
-
Door Color
Clear
-
Handle Colour
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
Aluminum
-
Interior Color
Blue
-
Knob Colour
Stainless Steel
-
Body Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
Knob+Glass Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
560 x 590 x 556
-
Oven Interior Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
488 x 373 x 420
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
700 x 645 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
592 x 594 x 569
-
Product Weight (kg)
43.0
POWER / RATINGS
-
Plug Type
3-prong wire
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Fully-Extendable Telescopic Runners (Set)
1
EAN CODE
-
Ean Code
8806096024638
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
