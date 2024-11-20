We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
730L Door-in-Door® French Door Fridge with Slim Ice Maker
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity
730L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
456L
-
Freezer Capacity
246L
-
Ice Maker Capacity
28L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
French Door Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1790
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
625
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
745
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
805
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Weight
152kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
661kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
True Stainless Steel
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-In-Door®
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED (Top & Sides)
-
Shelving
5 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
8 Fixed
-
Drawers
2 Humidity Adjustable Crisper, 1 Regular Crisper, Variable Temperature Control Drawer (Meat, Deli, Produce)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Drawers
3 Layer Organisation
-
Express Freeze
Yes
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087237283
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.