French Door Fridge with Tilt Drawer Freezer
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
622 Litres
-
Refrigerator
423 Litres
-
Freezer
199 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Titanium Finish
-
Controller
Internal LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1771mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1738mm
-
Depth without Door
600mm
-
Depth without Handle
700mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
763mm
-
Width
908mm
-
Weight
126kg
