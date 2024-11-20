We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2 in1 - 16” Touch Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor. Windows 11 Home
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram360
-
Year
Y23
SYSTEM
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7)
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
-
Size (cm)
40.6cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA(2560*1600)
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS LCD Pen Touch (Wacom AES2.0 Support, Gorilla Glass Victus)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
30 ms(Typical)
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe: 1TB
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
BATTERY
-
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: 14hrs
Video playback: 21.5hrs
JEITA 2.0: 22.5hrs
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W 2pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling 4.0
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
-
weight(kg)
1480 g
-
weight(lb)
3.26lb
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
490 x 67 x 310 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.29 x 2.64 x 12.20 inch
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.58 kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.69 lb
COLOR
-
Color
- A part: Al (Black)
- B part: Gorilla Glass with PC-ABS
- C part: Mg (Black), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (Black)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
New Wall paper
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
Sync on Mobile
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
- Common : New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-
C to HDMI adapter
- Korea : Pouch, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
