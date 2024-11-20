We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Designed for a Better Life
Alt text
All-in-one Laundry Solution
Alt text
A stream of water surrounds the washer tub, and various clothing icons are floating in the center of the door. And below there is a 6 motion icon.
The product is placed in the center, and there are lines connecting the washer and dryer on both sides. Above that line is the power button and cycle icon.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Overseas model shown.
A WashTower is installed between the hangers, and a woman is choosing clothes in front.
Alt text
Left image is showing how dirt and stains are removed from the laundry inside the washer. In right image, there is a teddy bear in the dryer. During the drying process, house dust mites and the like are being removed.
*Allergy Care Cycle™ can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Alt text
With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 2kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.*
Five streams of water are gushing out of the washing machine in the bathroom.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
Alt text
This image shows a mobile phone with a WashTower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
Alt text
WashTower after washing and woman looking at smartphone.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
Alt text
Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution
Alt text