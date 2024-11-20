Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A photo of male and female dancers appearing to fall from an uneven surface. A photo of male and female dancers appearing to fall from an uneven surface.

A Celebration of
Contemporary Arts & Values

Performance artists awe audiences in many, often unprecedented ways. Yoann Bourgeois is one who makes all of us revel in the sheer beauty of his choreography.

An upper-body portrait of Yoann Bourgeois as he smiles against a black background.

Yoann Bourgeois photo by Geraldine Aresteanu

Bourgeois’ suave movements are featured in a range of creative outputs, including performances and video clips or films.​ As his moves need no translating, the prowess of his craft has transferred between continents and across oceans to reach even the Korean audience. A contemporary art director whose integration of both acrobatics and dance, accompanying props like the trampoline, turntables, or seesaws, Bourgeois applies his creativity to not just riveting aesthetics but also groundbreaking perspectives.

The Making of a Mastermind

A photo of male and female dancers appearing to fall from an uneven surface.
A photo of a woman standing at the edge of a surface, with four other onlookers standing from the opposite side.
A photo of a handful of male and female dancers standing obliquely on a visible surface, with their glance uniformly cast downwards.
A photo of the group of dancers holding each other's hands as they walk on a slanted surface.

Dubbed “a dramatist of physics” by The New York Times, Bourgeois showcases what it means for the human body to make poetic expressions in fluidly interacting with gravity. Bourgeois’ 2017 art installation “La mécanique de l'Histoire (The Mechanics of History)” at the Panthéon in Paris, France, inspired the motif for the 2019 LG SIGNATURE image.

Novel and extensive, his creative vision of the arts exhibits both quality and singularity as he skirts between the realms of acrobatics and dance. Blurring prescribed genre categories is akin to the mission and at the core of LG SIGNATURE, which melds supposedly disparate fields of art and technology into one grand endeavor.

Partners with Aligned Values

As such, it is no wonder that LG SIGNATURE, a brand for home appliances that seamlessly unites the best of art and technology, would seize this moment to present the world-class innovator to Korean audiences for the first time.

A video introducing the architectural beauty of LG Arts Center SEOUL designed by Tadao Ando and the exhibition photo zone for the Yoann Bourgeois performance.
Play

Yoann Bourgeois’ performance of the legendary He Who Falls constituted a part of LG Arts Center SEOUL’s opening festival between November 25–27. LG SIGNATURE Hall, a multi-purpose space that accommodated the performance, boasts a noise-canceling hall impressive both in size and architectural technique. The hall afforded a perfectly tranquil backdrop for Bourgeois to execute his craft with flair and mastery.

Bourgeois was taken by a delightful surprise at the impressive spatial structure of LG Arts Center SEOUL, the site of his performance. It was a rare experience for even a renowned performer like Bourgeois to encounter such a concert hall setting. In the below interview with Bourgeois, he shares precisely how the SIGNATURE Hall of LG Arts Center Hall captures the essence of art and technology, alongside other reflections.

During the interview, Yoann Bourgeois shares his impressions and feelings on first performance in Korea.
Play

Hosting this artistic performance marks LG’s ongoing commitment to the cultivation of the arts as a global benefactor. Proudly sponsored by LG SIGNATURE, He Who Falls was performed by the National Choreographic Center of Grenoble under Bourgeois’ direction against the late Frank Sinatra’s iconic "My Way". First performed at the 2014 Lyon Dance Biennale, He Who Falls is a signature work of Bourgeois representing a milestone in his career, from which point on accolades poured from sources worldwide.

A graphic representation of passersby at the photo zone where LG SIGNATURE OLED R, Wine Cellar, and Air Conditioner are on display.
An illustration of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar filled with wine bottles, positioned amidst concrete walls.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar

An illustration of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R surrounded by three-layered concrete walls. The TV screen at the center displays a red sunset.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R

An illustration of the LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner against a dimly lit concrete wall.

LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner

During the Yoann Bourgeois performance series, visitors of LG Arts Center SEOUL were also treated to an exclusive ‘pop-up’ exhibition and photo zone at the lobby of the LG SIGNATURE Hall. Reflecting the distinct architectural design philosophy of Tadao Ando, concrete formations comprised the exhibition zone.

The zone featured the most significant LG SIGNATURE innovations. Thus, both the constituents and the architectural structures of the exhibition zone highlighted the essence of LG SIGNATURE products. Meanwhile, the interactive photo zone was dotted with memorable snippets from the Yoann Bourgeois series for visitors to immerse in.

Video of the exhibition space where people experienced LG SIGNATURE products after watching Yoann Bourgeois perform.
Play

