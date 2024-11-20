Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs. LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE
with Alessandro Mendini:
Transforming simple utilitarian
items into art objects

Many household objects have evolved from purely functional inventions into forms of art. An example of this is the corkscrew. In the hands of some of the world's top designers, this necessary tool for uncorking a bottle has been transformed into a desirable object – one that is just as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical.

Image of Alessandro M. and Anna G. by Alessandro Mendini Corkscrew.
* Released by renowned Italian Design Company, Alessi,
the famous Anna G. and Alessandro M. corkscrews, and the more
recent Parrot sommelier-style corkscrew, illustrate Mendini's unique
vision and ability to elevate the commonplace. First produced in 1994,
the Anna G. has become popular all around the globe, with more than 1.5 million units sold.

Art and Functionality
Brought to Life

Known for his playful sensibilities and unabashed love of colour, Mendini was able to take familiar household objects and turn them into whimsical creatures, or figures, without sacrificing an ounce of function. For one of his first corkscrew projects, he drew a curvaceous ballerina with a long, graceful neck and smiling face. In his sketch, he recognised a strong resemblance to his friend and fellow designer, Anna Gili. Ultimately, she would become the inspiration for the final design of the Anna G. corkscrew, also lending her name to the now iconic piece. Mendini later followed up the Anna G. with the Alessandro M. corkscrew; a self-portrait of sorts with the designer's likeness wearing a hat and a friendly smile.

Mendini once described himself as a "novelist who writes on objects," using his own unique visual vocabulary to convey meaning, emotion, narrative and more. Through his highly individual language of aesthetics, geometry and colour, he was able to communicate directly with the audience, be it consumers, or those working in or visiting one of his architectural creations. With individual names and human-like features, his Anna G. and Alessandro M. corkscrews tell their own stories and connect with users in a way that is consistent with Mendini's philosophy as a designer and artist.

Alessandro Mendini was standing next to his artistic sculpture like cup and lamp.
Alessandro Mendini was looking straight ahead with his artistic sculpture.

"The moment I saw LG SIGNATURE products, I sensed that the brand strives for harmony between function and design."

The Legacy Continued

A brand that shares the late designer's joy of combining art, design and functionality, LG SIGNATURE is celebrating, in collaboration with Alessi, Mendini's extraordinary legacy with an exclusive, limited-edition Alessandro M. corkscrew. The design for the corkscrew was hand drawn by Mendini in 2018 when he was serving as director of the LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK exhibition, collaborating with the high-end appliance maker the year before his passing.

Mendini's belief in extending the meaning of utilitarian objects through creative and artistic means, and LG SIGNATURE's desire to provide an exceptional lifestyle via meaningful innovation and timeless design, which come together in the special edition Alessandro M. corkscrew. The luxury brand has stayed true to the essence of Mendini's original sketch, enabling the final product to bear the unmistakable brilliance of one of modern design's true greats.

LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini with a packing box.
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini with the Wine Cellar.
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini with a glass of wine.
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini with a packing box.
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini with the Wine Cellar.
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini with a glass of wine.

By bringing the sketch to life in the form of the exclusive Alessi's Alessandro M. corkscrew, the brand is honouring an undisputed master and proudly sharing his genius for innovation with discerning consumers the world over.

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     