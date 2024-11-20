Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are placed in the kitchen of the brick warehouse style with Flexform's furnishing items. LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are placed in the kitchen of the brick warehouse style with Flexform's furnishing items.

City trip: Explore
San Francisco's interior style

Explore San Francisco's eclectic interior design and beautiful spaces that combine the modern and the traditional

San Francisco is renowned for its eclectic architecture, built upon a fascinating landscape of hills and coastline. This unconventionality makes it a natural inspiration for LG SIGNATURE's latest synergy of modern technology and historic architectural design. From Victorian townhouses to 1930s Streamline Moderne, San Francisco's classical aesthetics are fused with functional efficiency to create a city of eccentricity.

Sky view of brick warehouse with LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV and Flexform's furnishing items. Sky view of brick warehouse with LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV and Flexform's furnishing items.
Brick and industrial materials are placed on the board. Brick and industrial materials are placed on the board.

*City of San Francisco's brick warehouses is composed of brick and industrial materials.

The exposed brick walls of this SoMa warehouse are reminiscent of San Francisco's early days as an industrial hub. Set beside smooth timber and black steel, this tapestry of textures is tied together with LG SIGNATURE's technology and modern designs. The Gold Rush era building is brought to life with modernist elements, while pops of burnt red and orange offer an evocative reminder of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. Ever a mix of time periods and trends, San Francisco's interior flair allows the past, present and future to coexist, much like LG SIGNATURE's philosophy that exceptional style will span the decades.

Inforgraphic of San Francisco's architecture history.

At a glance, the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is sculptural in appearance, blending into the modern furnishings and traditional style of this San Francisco warehouse. The super-thin floor standing design offers practicality without compromising on the historic aesthetic of the room. Colonial beams and bare bricks are tied together with streamlined semi-circular armchairs, mimicking the curve of the feature staircase and offsetting the OLED 8K's linear stature.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is placed in the living room of the brick warehouse style with Flexform's furnishing items.

*Flexform's several furnishings like 'Jiff' are utilized in the image.

Barely there yet ever-present, the 88" OLED screen offers amazing views from every angle. The SELF-LIT pixels provide comfortable viewing, with the option to choose from ten different screening modes. Despite being the largest LG SIGNATURE 8K TV, it can fit into a variety of surroundings thanks to its sleek design. The juxtaposition of such a high-tech product against the natural red brick of this San Francisco warehouse creates a multi-layered living space; allowing the structure of the industrial building to speak for itself.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are placed in the kitchen of the brick warehouse style with Flexform's furnishing items.

*Flexform's several furnishings like 'Olive' are utilized in the image.

The illuminated glass panels of both the LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator® and Wine Cellar breathe innovation into this traditional room. The Wine Cellar's Optimal Preservation Technology™ minimizes temperature fluctuations, making it the perfect atmosphere for your collection. Meanwhile, the InstaView's contents can be illuminated with two knocks, allowing you to see inside without opening the door. The modernity of these appliances should look incongruous against the bare brick walls, timber floors and roman-style column, yet the textured steel finish of LG SIGNATURE's products offer an enhanced perception of space, simplicity and style.

LG SIGNATURE's technology and design are embedded in the history and elegance of a bygone era, making them a natural partner to the eccentricities of San Francisco. LG SIGNATURE's contemporary high-end products are entwined with San Francisco's traditional interior style and architecture sophisticatedly.

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     