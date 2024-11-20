Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are placed on the natural kitchen in harmony with B&B Italia’s bull table. LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are placed on the natural kitchen in harmony with B&B Italia’s bull table.

Exploring the essence of
nature with B&B Italia

Logo of LG SIGNATURE and B&B Italia. Logo of LG SIGNATURE and B&B Italia.

Breathing nature into a room is an art form. This is why LG SIGNATURE recently worked with world-renowned design house, B&B Italia, to showcase the perfect natural balance between earthly elements and otherworldly innovation. B&B Italia's designs have been honed over the last 50 years; five decades of perfecting modern furniture that hold technology, creativity, and style at their core. LG SIGNATURE shares this passion for life-enhancing products that highlight both nature and craftsmanship, one of many reasons why this collaboration was written in the stars. Such a strong philosophy echoes natural design and timeless innovation that form the core essence of furniture and appliances, and make them stand out from the pack.

Diverse materials, such as silver ball, brown stone, and sculpture are placed on the creamy board.
Oval shape of brown stone.

*Natural captivity is composed of natural, soft, creamy, and calm material.

As our lives become more and more focused on technology, making space for nature to thrive is more important than ever. From bare stone and smooth marble to deep-textured wood, it's easy to see how organic elements can be brought together, in captivity, to bring a sense of the outdoors inside. Our LG SIGNATURE range is designed to elevate your home without sacrificing style, and when paired with B&B Italia's buttery leathers and calming metals, a sustainable space with comfort at the forefront is made possible.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is placed on the natural kitchen in harmony with B&B Italia’s bull table.

*B&B Italia's several furnishings like 'Bull table' are utilized in the image.

An imposing rock-face and panoramic window let the outside flow into your home, working in harmony with the polished marble island and flat design in textured stainless steel finish of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator. By transforming the black mirrored glass doors of these appliances with two quick knocks that light up the contents inside, the user can easily select a snack or beverage with minimal temperature loss. These calm tones and clean lines are softened with B&B Italia's sumptuous sunken armchairs.

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is placed on the natural dress room in harmony with B&B Italia’s cloud sofa.

*B&B Italia's several furnishings like 'Cloud sofa' are utilized in the image.

In a spacious room filled with plenty of natural light, LG SIGNATURE TWINWash™ - with its tempered glass door and white enamel top and front surfaces - could be mistaken for a futuristic sculpture, it's actually far more practical than a work of art. Enhanced by B&B Italia's creamy leather bench and minimalist side table, this natural space represents the true essence of elegance.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed on the natural living room in harmony with B&B Italia’s dock sofa system.

*B&B Italia's several furnishings like 'Dock sofa system' are utilized in the image.

The polished floors, wooden window frames and doorway to nature may set the scene, but it's the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K that brings the action to this serene space. As the world's first and largest OLED 8K, it delivers true colour, depth, and detail for a realistic viewing experiences designed to bring even more excitement into your home. All that's left to complete the ultimate modern ambience is B&B Italia's contemporary sofa that creates a cosy spot in the centre of the room to kick back and relax.

As a leader in modern furniture, B&B Italia connects the human elements of design with the pillars of nature. By blending the past and future to form contemporary, avant-garde pieces bound together by heritage, passion, and creativity, B&B Italia's uniqueness brings the natural simplicity of LG SIGNATURE to a whole new level.

About B&B Italia

Founded in 1966 with the entrepreneurial vision of Piero Ambrogio Busnelli, B&B Italia is a leading Italian company in the international world of designer furniture for both home (B&B Italia Home Division) and contract (B&B Italia Contract Division).

Discover more about B&B Italia : www.bebitalia.com

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     