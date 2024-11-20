Khatia Buniatishvili and Bomsori Kim represent

LG SIGNATURE

Dedication and precision Khatia Buniatishvili and Bomsori Kim have one thing in common with LG SIGNATURE: they share a passion for precision, clarity and elegance. The musicians play their instruments with technical brilliance, all the while radiating a unique creative energy. Bomsori Kim, the South Korean violinist and second prize winner of the 62nd ARD International Music Competition, is increasingly in demand worldwide and has released her solo debut album in June 2021. Khatia Buniatishvili, the Georgian-French pianist, impresses on the grand piano with dedication and precision - time and time again, she captivates her audience with her excellent technique and captivating performance. The premium brand, LG SIGNATURE, represents the same characteristics in its approach towards precise, but elegant design combined with advanced, performance-oriented technology.

LG SIGNATURE at the Rheingau

Musik Festival In addition to a social media and display ads campaign, LG SIGNATURE sponsorsed two concerts at the Rheingau Musik Festival. Every year, music enthusiasts and wine lovers enjoy classical concerts in Rheingau's unique cultural monuments, castles and vineyards. The LG SIGNATURE Z1 88" 8K TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R and the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar are the focus of the campaign.

Premium design and enhanced functionality

- The LG SIGNATURE Z1 8K OLED TV When it comes to technology, Khatia Buniatishvili puts as much emphasis on the design as she does to the technical features of the product. The LG SIGNATURE 88" Z1 8K TV, made an impression on Khatia with its minimalist metal stand, as well as its 8K resolution which provides a thrilling viewing experience with impressive colours, contrast and details. Especially important for the musician, incredible sound and picture quality make concert broadcasts feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

A revolutionary new experience

- The LG SIGNATURE OLED R The exceptional artist Bomsori Kim is in constant pursuit of perfection within her field, which is why the innovative LG SIGNATURE OLED R left a lasting impression on her with its incredible contrast, deep blacks and excellent colour reproduction. With a screen that can appear when you need it and disappear when you don't, this groundbreaking rollable technology not only reimagines what a TV is capable of, it revolutionises the way you use your space. The ultra-thin display rolls into a state-of-the-art sound system and can be extended to three different heights - each with a designated purpose and stylish look that complements your space.