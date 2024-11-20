The Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili never fails to impress with her passion and dedication. As part of the Rheingau Musik Festival, LG SIGNATURE spoke to this year's Artist in Residence in an exclusive interview.

You presented your new album "Labyrinth" at the 2021 Rheingau Musik Festival. If there’s something you hope your listeners take away from your music, what would that be? An inspiration to dream and to live fully.

What role does perfection play in your musical performances? An observant role, but when I'm on stage, freedom overpowers perfection.

How does art influence your music? Music is an art. Art, like life, completely influences my music.

What is more important to you: playing perfectly or touching the audience through your music? Is it possible to do both? It is more important to be an artist and to make art. Perfection is just a technical part of it, a detail. You can truly touch the audience when you give everything you have, everything you are in the moment of the performance, as if it was the very last time. Who knows, maybe it is the very last time. That’s how I live on stage. The perfection in art and in life are the uniqueness and the unexpectedness of the little things, the fleeting moments. The moments are also imperfect because they exceed the expected image of perfection. In these moments, perfection loses its meaning and creates something new that will later lose its meaning again. It goes on and on. Like life itself, interpretation is a living process.

Tell us more about your creative process. How do you start and where do you get your inspiration from? It starts and ends in the chaos and finds harmony in it, truly reflecting our lives in this world.

Music is all about emotion and telling your story - apart from music, what completes your art? Life and dreams. Fantasy and reality.

At the Rheingau Musik Festival, you performed in concert with your sister. How important is your relationship with your sister on and off stage? It is unique and essential as it is about finding another person who understands you and who is with you with their thoughts, no matter what.

What do you do to wind down after a performance? I switch off from reality - read a book or watch a movie.

Tell us a bit about your home. What role does technology and art play within your home? Regarding technology, a small number of appliances meet my needs in terms of sound, visual and everyday life. Art is everywhere I think, as it is within people's minds.