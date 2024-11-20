We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Win the new 2023 65" LG OLED
evo G3 TV to review
Tell us in 25 words or less why you need the latest 65" LG OLED evo G3 TV in your life.
The best 10 answers will receive a free TV to review on LG.com/au by 26 May 2023.
Only residents of Sydney, NSW are eligible to enter.
A wall bracket is included with the TV as this TV is designed to be wall mounted. Table top stand not included.
1Promotion Period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 20 April 2023 and closes at 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 26 April 2023. For full terms and conditions, click here. Limit of 1 entry per person. Only residents of Sydney, NSW are eligible to enter. Judging will take place on 28 April 2023. Participants who receive a Participating Product will be the best 10 valid entries submitted during the Promotion Period as judged by the judging panel on the basis of originality and creative merit. Chance plays no part in determining the Participants. The judges’ decision will be final. Participants must submit a written review of the Participating Product once received. If the Participant fails to submit their review within the Review Period, they must return the product to the Promoter. Prizes cannot be used in conjunction with each other or with any other offer. The Promoter excludes all liability arising from the promotion, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. Participant indemnifies Promoter for any breach of the Terms. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas. **G3 - 5 year Limited Panel Warranty - 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts and labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.
Thank you for your Entry
Winners will be announced on 1 May. Good Luck!
1Promotion Period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 20 April 2023 and closes at 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 26 April 2023. For full terms and conditions, click here. Limit of 1 entry per person. Only residents of Sydney, NSW are eligible to enter. Judging will take place on 28 April 2023. Participants who receive a Participating Product will be the best 10 valid entries submitted during the Promotion Period as judged by the judging panel on the basis of originality and creative merit. Chance plays no part in determining the Participants. The judges’ decision will be final. Participants must submit a written review of the Participating Product once received. If the Participant fails to submit their review within the Review Period, they must return the product to the Promoter. Prizes cannot be used in conjunction with each other or with any other offer. The Promoter excludes all liability arising from the promotion, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. Participant indemnifies Promoter for any breach of the Terms. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas. **G3 - 5 year Limited Panel Warranty - 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts and labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.