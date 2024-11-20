We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the spaghetti in a rectangular microwave-safe dish large enough to fit the pasta. Pour over enough hot water to cover by 2cm. Microwave on Sensor Cook # 7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 20 minutes) or until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water.
Step 2
Return the pasta to the dish with the pasta sauce and chilli flakes. Use tongs to toss to coat. Press the reheat button twice. Cook until pasta and sauce has warmed through.
Step 3
Divide the pasta among plates or bowls. Sprinkle with cheese and scatter with basil leaves.
