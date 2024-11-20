We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven MS2036NDB
There is a microwave oven in neutral coloured kitchen
Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that it is easy to clean inside.
*Tested by SGS.
Compact Design
A graphic consisting of lines to describe compact size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
Easy operation and LED Lighting
Microwave is placed within a darkened kitchen environment, while the internal LED lights in the microwave illuminate the food inside.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?
Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.
Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?
Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.
Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?
Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.
Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?
Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.
What are the benefits of an LG microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.
Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.
Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?
Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Oven Capacity (L)
20
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Clock
Yes
-
Quick Start(Add 30 Seconds)
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Internal Light
White LED
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Turntable Size (mm)
245
-
Microwave Maximum Power Output (W)
700
-
Turntable Type
Glass
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
White LED
-
Control Type
Panel Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Healthy Fry
No
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Melt
No
-
Proof
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
No
-
Steam Chef
No
-
Keep Warm
No
-
Auto Cook
8
-
Auto Reheat
3
-
Defrost
4
-
Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)
No
-
Popular menu (Inverter Cook)
No
-
Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)
No
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Type
Side Swing
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Body Finish
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 292 x 386
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
-
Product Weight (kg)
9
EAN CODE
-
Ean Code
8806084220097
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
What people are saying
