NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Overall Volume
42L
-
Microwave Power
1200W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
White
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
540mm x 434mm x 310mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
610mm x 490mm x 335mm
-
Weight
11.3kg
-
Turntable Size
360mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Door Type
Side Swing
-
Controller Type
Glass Touch
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Grey
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
10
-
Turntable Type
Glass
-
EasyClean™ Coating
Yes
-
I-wave
Yes
-
Auto Sensor Cooking
Yes
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
COOKING MODES -
-
Proof
1 Menu (Yogurt)
-
Melt
3 Menus (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)
-
Soften
3 Menus (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)
-
Popular Menu
8 Menus
-
Reheat
8 Menus
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour + 8 Years on Magnetron (Parts Only)
EAN -
-
EAN
8801031613687
