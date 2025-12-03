LG Smart Monitor 31.5 Inch 4K UHD for Streaming 32U720SA with webOS

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.