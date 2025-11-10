We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS
32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS
The LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking. You can use the display with a connected desktop, laptop or gaming device as well as watch your favourite content on a variety of streaming apps.*
LG SMART Monitor.
*Internet connection required, subscription/s with applicable streaming services may also be required, at additional cost
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers
Set Up to Suite Your Taste
With webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required. *Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Easily control your appliances
The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life convenient. Easily check and manage the status of our LG ThinQ enabled devices.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
Use your phone like a remote
Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Feature requires a WiFi network and all applicable devices connected to the same network.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
The USB Type-C™ port supports 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 65W) for your laptop via single cable.
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
See All Ports
*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The height and tilt adjustment stand helps you customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
VA
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Reader Mode
YES
VRR
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
817 x 212 x 537
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.3 x 260.0
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.1
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.2
INFO
Product name
Smart Monitor (UHD)
Year
2022
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W↓
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.3W↓
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Not Magic Remote)
USB-C
NO
SMART FEATURES
Art Gallery
YES
Full Web Browser
YES
Home Dashboard
YES
LG Channels
YES
LG Content Store (App Store)
YES
LG ThinQ®
YES
Magic Remote Control
YES
Mirroring
YES
Operating System
webOS 22
Smart Type
YES
Voice Assistants
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
Works With
Apple Airplay, Homekit
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
