32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

32SQ780S-W
Key Features

  • 32-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) Display
  • Ergo Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote Support
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • USB Type-C™ (PD 65W), 2xHDMI, 3xUSB
More
LG SMART MonitorLG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Work Smarter, Play Better3

Work Smarter, Play Better

The LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking. You can use the display with a connected desktop, laptop or gaming device as well as watch your favourite content on a variety of streaming apps.*

*Internet connection required, subscription/s with applicable streaming services may also be required, at additional cost

Smart
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Compatible*
Display
32-inch Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Usage
Ergo Stand
Wireless Connection
Various Ports

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colors with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
32-inch 4K UHD Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). Experience dramatic visual immersion from comedy to movies to sports.
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up to Suit Your Taste

With webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes

Voice Recognition by optional Magic Remote

Just Say What You Want

With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.

*Magic remote sold separately at additional cost
*The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup

The compact design takes up very little desk surface.

Maximise Your Desk Space

Ergo stand with compact design takes up very little desk space.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Versatile Display

The flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers a variety of adjustments including extend/retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt that helps provide a comfortable user experience.

*Ergo Stand : Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel ±280, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 127mm, Tilt ±25°. (Auto Pivot can be available when the Display Orientation option changes to 'Portrait' on a PC.)
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Easy Installation

The C-Clamp and One Click Mount make it a simple process to easily install the monitor.

  • C-Clamp & Grommet

    C-Clamp & Grommet

  • One Click Mount

    One Click Mount

*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port supports 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 65W) for your laptop via single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

See All Ports

USB Type-C™ Port

2 X HDMI port

3 X USB port*

LAN port

*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Curvature

    NO

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DP Version

    NO

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Dolby Atmos

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    817 x 212 x 537

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 X 647.2 X 408

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.2

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Monitor (UHD)

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Magic Remote Ready)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES

SMART FEATURES

  • Art Gallery

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • LG Channels

    YES

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    YES

  • LG ThinQ®

    YES

  • Magic Remote Control

    YES

  • Mirroring

    YES

  • Operating System

    webOS 22

  • Smart Type

    YES

  • Voice Assistants

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Works With

    Apple Airplay, Homekit

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.
