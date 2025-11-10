We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
*Internet connection required, subscription/s with applicable streaming services may also be required, at additional cost
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers
Set Up to Suit Your Taste
With webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes
Voice Recognition by optional Magic Remote
Just Say What You Want
With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.
*Magic remote sold separately at additional cost
*The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Versatile Display
The flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers a variety of adjustments including extend/retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt that helps provide a comfortable user experience.
*Ergo Stand : Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel ±280, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 127mm, Tilt ±25°. (Auto Pivot can be available when the Display Orientation option changes to 'Portrait' on a PC.)
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Installation
The C-Clamp and One Click Mount make it a simple process to easily install the monitor.
*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
The USB Type-C™ port supports 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 65W) for your laptop via single cable.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
See All Ports
*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Curvature
NO
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
VA
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Curvature
NO
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
D-Sub
NO
Built-in KVM
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
NO
DP Version
NO
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
NO
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
Line out
NO
Mic In
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
PIP
NO
PBP
NO
Flicker Safe
NO
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
HW Calibration
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
NO
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
NO
VRR
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
NO
Camera
NO
Mic
NO
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
Dolby Atmos
NO
DTS Headphone:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
817 x 212 x 537
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 X 647.2 X 408
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.9
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.1
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.2
INFO
Product name
Smart Monitor (UHD)
Year
2022
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
NO
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Magic Remote Ready)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NO
USB-C
YES
SMART FEATURES
Art Gallery
YES
Full Web Browser
YES
Home Dashboard
YES
LG Channels
YES
LG Content Store (App Store)
YES
LG ThinQ®
YES
Magic Remote Control
YES
Mirroring
YES
Operating System
webOS 22
Smart Type
YES
Voice Assistants
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
Works With
Apple Airplay, Homekit
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
NO
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
