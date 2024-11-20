Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Reviews

Support

Support

31'' 12MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

31HN713D-B

31'' 12MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

(0)
front view with in screen
31-inch 12MP IPS Display

Optimised Diagnostic Monitor for Breast Imaging

The 12MP display creates a clear image that allows details to be visible.

Accuracy

31-inch 12MP IPS Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor.

Efficiency

Focus View
PBP & Dual Controller.

Convenience

6 Hot Key
Ergonomic Design.

Accurate Imaging

Compatible with Every Device
Multi-resolution Mode

Multi-resolution Mode for Compatibility

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, sometimes with differing resolutions. The 31HN73D-B has a multi-resolution mode you can adjust to optimize to the connected device.
(Monitor supports 2 input devices)
True-to-Life Color Reproduction
Pathology Mode

Realistic Colour Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 31HN713D-B Diagnostic Monitor reproduces high quality detail and colour, similarly to that viewable under a microscope.

*Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Consistency in Medical Images
Self-calibration

Consistency in Medical Images

The front-sensor allows for automatic, self-calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment. Get quality and consistency of medical images that are displayed by maintaining accurate values.
Hassle-free Savings

Presence Sensor

The Presence Sensor on the 31HN713D-B diagnostic monitor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected. Be more secure against exposing patient information and other sensitive data with this feature.
Reducing Eye Strain

Auto Luminance Sensor

The Auto Luminance sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging for a consistently stable display during the usage life.

*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Fully Focus on the Important part

Focus View

The LG 31HN713D-B includes the Focus View Mode which lets you review a specific part of the medical image more closely. This allows professionals to focus fully on the important part of the image to help achieve a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.

*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Down and Wall Lighting Modes help reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.

Optimal Reading Condition

6 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 31HN713D-B's 6 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easy. The 6 Hot Keys are quick and easy to operate while working, allowing you to change mode, screen resolution and lighting settings without disrupting your workflow.

Intuitive Control

Versatile Design

The One-Click Stand and lightweight body make installing the 31HN713D-B simple. The versatile design of the stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height and swivel.

Easy and Comfort

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31

  • Aspect Ratio

    `3:2

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    4200 x 2800

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    1200

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

CONNECTIVITY

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Lighting

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Hot Key

    YES(6keys)

  • Presence Sensor

    YES

  • Front Sensor

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    YES

  • Light Box Mode

    YES

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Pathology Mode

    YES

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Machanical Power Switch

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    21.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    10.7

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    24V, 7.5A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • Qubyx

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • RoHS

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • KGMP

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

