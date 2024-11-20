We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Class UltraFine™ 4K IPS Display
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
21.5" (54.5cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
4096 x 2304
-
Brightness
500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Response Time
12ms (typ) 14ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
8bit
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare, 2H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
USB-C x 1, PD, DP Alt. Mode, USB3.1 Gen1, USB-C expansion x 3
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
505mm x 220mm x 388mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
505mm x 44mm x 299mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
5.6 kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
3.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
603mm x 289mm x 507mm
-
Packed Weight
9.3kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 25º (Rear) Height range 0~110mm
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
120W (typ)
-
Sleep Mode
1.2W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
150W built-in Power
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cable, USB-C Passive Cable
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
