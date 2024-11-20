We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68.6cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI x2 (ver 2.0), Display Port x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
615mm x 223mm x 425mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
615mm x 43mm x 365mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
6.2kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
4.7kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
835mm x 171mm x 476mm
-
Packed Weight
10.1kg
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
29W (typ)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.3W
-
Power Type
140W AC Adapter
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
0.5W
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cable, DP, HDMI, USB USB Type C to C (...)
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.