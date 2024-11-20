We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio
Details mastered
LG UltraFine Display monitor
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above camera, keyboard, mouse, and speaker are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Deepen your creativity
Add extra depth to your designs and take creativity to new heights, with our UltraFine™ 27UQ850V monitor.
Impressive depth
IPS with 2000:1 high contrast
Realistic colour
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
UHD 4K
User convenience
LG Calibration Studio
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Ergonomic design
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.It may differ from actual use.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Whatever you create,
do it with ease
With UHD resolution and rich colours, UltraFine™ 27UQ850V is an efficient workstation that supports the work of illustrators, photographers, video editors.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above keyboard, mouse, and pen are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The software programs displayed in the image are not included in the package.
Optimal colour balance
Find the optimal colour balance you're looking for, with LG Calibration Studio software.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The LG Calibration Studio software and Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Multi-interface
Multiple connections
Creative professionals tend to have lots of kit. This monitor comes with multiple ports to link various devices together, so you can work effectively.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above laptop, keyboard, and mouse are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The connection with other devices may vary depending on the specifications of the device to be connected.
Ergonomic design
See things your way
Easily adjust height, tilt, and pivot for your ideal viewing experience with the Ergonomic Stand.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27"
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/㎡
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Size [cm]
68.47cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
YES
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
696*212*496
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9*569.6*239.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9*363.5*44.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.85kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.05kg
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y23
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Power Consumption (DC Off) Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
