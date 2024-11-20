We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" UltraWide Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
29" (73cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
250(Typ), 200(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1(typ.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth
6bit+A-FRC 16.7M colours
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI (ver1.4) Display Port (ver1.2) USB-C (DP Alt. Mode)
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cable, HDMI
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
703mm x 204mm x 415mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
703mm x 64mm x 328mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
5.5kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
5kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
812mm x 403mm x 151mm
-
Packed Weight
7.6kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
75mm x 75mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
Reader Mode, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode, Colour Calibration report Six Axis Control, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Crosshair, DAS Mode, MaxxAudio
-
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
