32” UHD HDR Monitor with AMD FreeSync®
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
32" Flatscreen
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Colour Gamut
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver 2.0)
DisplayPort (ver 1.4)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
Speakers x2
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
HDMI x1
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
714 x 512 x 209 mm
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
714 x 420 x 46 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
7.7kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.7kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
821 x 507 x 226 mm
-
Packed Weight
10.7kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / No
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, OnScreen Control, Dual Controller
-
Stand
Tilt
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
45W (Typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
