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25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 300Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 300Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

25G550B-B
Front view of 25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 300Hz FHD Gaming Monitor 25G550B-B
Front view of the LG UltraGear G5 25-inch gaming monitor, featuring an IPS display with FHD (1920×1080) resolution, a 300Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms (GtG) response time, designed for fast performance and smooth gameplay, displaying game imagery.
side view
rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view
Front view of 25-inch UltraGear™ G5, 300Hz FHD Gaming Monitor 25G550B-B
Front view of the LG UltraGear G5 25-inch gaming monitor, featuring an IPS display with FHD (1920×1080) resolution, a 300Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms (GtG) response time, designed for fast performance and smooth gameplay, displaying game imagery.
side view
rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view

Key Features

  • 25-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 300Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time
  • HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Support 16.7 M Colours
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

25-inch 300Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 25G550B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 25G550B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 1ms(GtG) response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 1ms(GtG) response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

Speed Colour Usability

Fluid gaming motion with
300Hz refresh rate

To bring a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame. 

Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1ms (GtG). Quick response
for gameplay.

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 25G550B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Feel actual combat with
vivid colour

Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Logo of IPS display.

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

Logo of HDR 10.

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

Logo of sRGB 99%.

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimise your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download

This video shows how to set up your monitor with the LG Switch app.

This video shows how to set up your monitor with the LG Switch app.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Virtually borderless, visually elevated

Experience our space-efficient design featuring an adjustable base with tilt, pivot, swivel, and height. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Swivel icon.

Swivel

Tilt

Tilt

Height

Height

Pivot

Pivot

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    24.5

  • Display - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    751 x 160 x 481

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.6 x 501.3 x 220

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.6 x 324.3 x 46.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.5

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    24.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2832*0.2802

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    62.2

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

What people are saying

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All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

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    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

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    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

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