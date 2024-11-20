We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.47 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz (O/C 160Hz)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Self Calibration
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
OverClocking
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Feature)
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
EPA8.0
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
735 x 522 x 220mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.4kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.