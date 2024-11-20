Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
UltraGear™ 27 inch QHD 165Hz IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with
G-Sync® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium

27GR75Q-B

(0)
Front view of the LG 27 inch UltraGear™ (27GR75Q-B) QHD IPS 1ms gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate

Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
Display
27” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

165Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth Gameplay

The 165Hz monitor lets gamers see the next frame quickly and helps images appear smoothly. Gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.

  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.

Dive Into Gaming

The 1ms (GtG at Faster) response time helps reduce reverse ghosting and assists objects to render clearly. Gamers can enjoy smooth movement and visual fluidity.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR75Q is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports wide colour spectrum, 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with the adjustable display which can tilt, height adjust and pivot.

Gamer-centric Design.

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    691 x 513 x 185

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.8 x 291.2(↑) 613.5 x 459.8 x 291.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.55

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.19

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.05

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

