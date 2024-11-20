We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” Class Full HD Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
31.5" (80cm)
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
300cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG at Faster)/1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
8bits (6bit+FRC)
-
Number of Colours
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x2 (ver2.0)
Display Port x1 (ver1.2)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Power Cable (1m), Display Port Cable (1.5m)
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
715mm x 292mm x 600mm
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
715mm x 51mm x 428mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
7.2 kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
5.1 kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
10.3 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
HDR10, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode (120Hz, 144Hz, 165Hz),
Yes
-
AMD RADEON Freesync™, Nvidia G Sync Compatible, Black Stabiliser,
Yes
-
DAS Mode, Crosshair, HDCP(ver 2.2), Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 15º (Rear)
Height (110mm)
Pivot (90º Clockwise)
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240 V, (50/60 Hz)
-
Power Consumption
40W (typ)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W or less
-
Off Mode
0.3W or less
-
Power Type
AC Adapter (Black)
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
