32'' UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
32" Flat
-
Panel Technology
Nano IPS™
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98%
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
350cd/m² (Typ)
-
Response Time
1ms (GTG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
715 x 600 x 292mm (Up)
715 x 490 x 292mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
715 x 428 x 51 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
7.2kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.8kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
793 x 227 x 557mm
-
Packed Weight
10.1kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Digital
HDMI x2
DisplayPort (ver 1.4) x1
-
Headphone out
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
DisplayPort Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Mouse Holder
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, Reader Mode, AMD FreeSync™ (Premium), G-SYNC Compatible, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, OnScreen Control, FPS Counter, Auto Input Switch
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Pivot
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
44W (Typ), 48W (Max)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
