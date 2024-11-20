We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5
-
Size (cm)
80 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
450 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colour)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Others (Feature)
Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES (1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB-C
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
No
-
Mic In
No
-
Headphone Out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
Line out
No
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm(Up)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1044 x 168 x 550mm
-
Weight with Stand
11.6kg
-
Weight without Stand
9.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
15.8kg
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.