34” UltraWide™ WQHD IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" (86.72 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness
300cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Connectors
HDMI In x 2 ,DP In x1(ver1.4),USB upstream x 1,USB Downstream x 2Headphone Out
-
Speaker
Speaker 7W x2
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Power Adapter
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand Weight (kg)
8.6kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.9kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
11.9kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode
Super Resolution+, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync
Dual Controller
OnScreen Control, AMD FreeSync™, Smart Energy Saving
-
Stand
Tilt/Height
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
45W (typ) , 67W (Max)
-
Sleep Mode
Less than 0.5W
-
Off Mode
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
