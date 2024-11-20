We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD 4K Laser Smart Home Theatre CineBeam Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
-
Native Resolution
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)
-
Lightsource
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Brightness
2500 ANSI Lumens
-
LED Light Source
20,000 hours
-
Operation Noise
25dB(Eco) - 30dB(Bright)↓
28dB(Normal)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Native Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Throw Ratio
1.3 - 1.56
-
Screen Size
1.1m Distance = 40"
2.9m Distance = 100"
4.3m Distance = 150"
-
Zoom
1.2 x
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Digital Keystone Adjustment
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Manual Focus Adjustment
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Dolby Digital/Clear Voice lll
-
Audio Output
7W + 7W Stereo
(Tweeter included)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Quick Power On
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Wireless Mirroring
Smart Share, MiraCast, Contents Sharing
-
Wireless DLNA
Contents Sharing
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Thru TV Plus App
-
Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Output⁴
Yes
-
Ceiling Mode (Image flip)
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Ceiling Mountable
Yes
-
Automatic Keystone (Vertical)
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONNECTION
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (Ver2.0 x2)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes
-
Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical))
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
RJ45
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes (Motion)
-
Power Supply Adaptor (100V - 240V)
Built-In
-
Instruction Manual
Simple Book
-
Batteries (AAA)
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D(mm)
165 x 470 x 165
-
Net Weight
6.7Kg
WARRANTY
-
Projector
3 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN
-
EAN
8806098147045
