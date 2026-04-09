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Cinebeam S promotion

Cinebeam S promotion

New to the LG Online Store

The World’s First 39” 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

Register your interest by 30 April to be notified when the pre-order period starts on 1 May 2026.
*T&C’s apply

Register & Sign up to MyLG and SAVE

 

 

Register Now
Join MyLG
UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

World's first 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor powered by AI Upscaling tech

39-inch UltraGear evo OLED GX9, The World’s First 39-inch 5K2K Gaming Monitor (39GX950B) with AI Upscaling

39-inch UltraGear evo OLED GX9, The World’s First 39-inch 5K2K Gaming Monitor (39GX950B) with AI Upscaling

UltraGear 39-inch 5K2K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B) with AI upscaling, Perfect Black, 143 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, HDR 500

UltraGear 39-inch 5K2K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B) with AI upscaling, Perfect Black, 143 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, HDR 500

*Participants must complete the registration form, accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026-Register-and-sign-39GX950B during the pre-registration period from 12:00am (AEST) 16 April 2026 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 April 2026. MyLG members who complete the registration form will receive a coupon code for 10% off the LG Gaming monitor (model no. 39GX950B) (Participating Model) which can be used from 12:01am (AEST) 1 May 2026 to 11:59pm (AEST) 21 May 2026 (Pre-order Period). Offer is subject to stock availability. Coupon code will be provided to pre-registered MyLG members on 1 May 2026 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem offer, log in to your MyLG member account, add the Participating Models to your cart during the Pre-order Period, apply the email address provided in the registration form and apply the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout to receive 10% off your purchase of the Participating Model. Offer applies to eligible purchases of the Participating Model on the LG Online Store only. LG employees and D2B2C customers are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Coupon code can only be used once per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 