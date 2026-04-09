*Participants must complete the registration form, accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026-Register-and-sign-39GX950B during the pre-registration period from 12:00am (AEST) 16 April 2026 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 April 2026. MyLG members who complete the registration form will receive a coupon code for 10% off the LG Gaming monitor (model no. 39GX950B) (Participating Model) which can be used from 12:01am (AEST) 1 May 2026 to 11:59pm (AEST) 21 May 2026 (Pre-order Period). Offer is subject to stock availability. Coupon code will be provided to pre-registered MyLG members on 1 May 2026 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem offer, log in to your MyLG member account, add the Participating Models to your cart during the Pre-order Period, apply the email address provided in the registration form and apply the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout to receive 10% off your purchase of the Participating Model. Offer applies to eligible purchases of the Participating Model on the LG Online Store only. LG employees and D2B2C customers are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Coupon code can only be used once per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.