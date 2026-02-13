*Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 12 February 2026 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 16 February 2026, or while stocks last (Early Access Period) and 12:00am (AEDT) 17 February 2026 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 3 March 2026, or while stocks last (General Promotion Period). Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating LG Fridges, Stylers and Washers (Participating Models) made on the LG Online Store only. For a list of Participating Models, visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions . Only LG Education Hub and LG Partner Hub members are eligible to redeem the offer during the Early Access Period. To redeem the offer, purchase a participating LG Fridge, Styler or Washer during the Early Access Period or General Promotion Period and receive a Bonus LG Robot Vac (model no. R5-PRO). Limit of 1 Bonus LG Robot Vac per eligible purchase of a Participating Model during the Early Access Period and General Promotion Period. Bonus LG Robot Vac will be shipped separately to the Participating Model from 1 April 2026. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise stated. LG employees are not eligible to redeem this offer.