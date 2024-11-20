We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pre-Registering your new LG Product
Thank you for choosing LG. We recommend you register your new LG product, so that, in the unlikely event something goes wrong with it, we can sort it out as quickly and efficiently as possible. As an added benefit, registering will give you access to exclusive offers and automatic entry into prize-draw competitions.
An email confirmation and further instructions will be sent to the address provided.
Thanks again for choosing LG.