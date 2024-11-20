We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ducted System - Three Phase (High Static) 20.0kW (Cooling)
All Spec
INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity (Cooling)(Min/Rated Max)
12.6 / 20.0 / 25.7 kW
-
Capacity (Heating)(Min/Rated Max)
14.1 / 22.4 / 30.0 kW
-
Power Input (Cooling/Heating)
3.5/6.47/10.78 / 4.0/6.59/10.80 kW
-
Running Current
10.6/10.7 A
-
Power Supply (V/ø/Hz)
230~240 / 1 / 50
-
EER
3.09
-
COP
3.4
-
Piping Connection (Liquid / Gas / Drain)
ø 9.52 mm / ø 22.2 mm / ø 32/25 mm
-
Air Flow Rate (High/Medium/Low)
70.0 / 65.0 / 60.0 m³/min - 1167/1084/1000 l/s
-
Sound Pressure (Cooling) (High/Medium/Low)
52/50/49 dBA
-
Sound Pressure (Heating) (High/Medium/Low)
52/50/49 dBA
-
Dehumidification Rate
3.67 l/h
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
1,563 X 458 X 791 mm
-
Net Weight
97 kg
-
Supply Air Spigot (WxH)
1,044 X 286 mm
-
Return Air Spigot (WxH)
1,368 X 392 mm
-
Fan Motor Output
375 X 2 W
-
External Static Pressure (Min~Max) Pa
62-180(180 factory)
OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Airflow Rate
190 m³/min (Rated) / 3167 l/s
-
Sound Pressure (Cooling/Heating) (Rated)
57 dBA / 57 dBA
-
Sound Power (Cooling) (Max)
78 dBA
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
920 X 1,680 X 760 mm
-
Net Weight
181 kg
-
Refrigerant (Type / Charge / Chargeless Piping Length [after 7.5m])
R410A / 6,900g / 15m
-
Operation Range (Cooling, Min - Max) / (Heating, Min - Max)
-10 ~ 48°C DB / -15 ~ 24°C WB
-
Power Supply (V/ø/Hz)
380~415 / 3 / 50
-
Power Supply Cable (N x mm²)
5 x2.5
-
Transmission Cable (N x mm²)
2 x 1.0~1.5
-
Circuit Breaker
30 A
-
Piping Length Total
100 m
-
Piping Elevation Difference
30m
-
Piping Connection (Liquid / Gas) mm
ø 9.52 / ø 22.2
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.