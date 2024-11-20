We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling Concealed Duct (High Static) Indoor Unit, 10.60kW
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity Rating (kW)
10.60
-
Heating Capacity Rating (kW)
11.60
-
Air Flow Rate (H/M/L)
533/483/433 (l/s)
-
External Static Pressure
100 pa
-
Sound Pressure level at 1.0m (H/M/L)
42/39/36
-
Piping Connections (Liquid/Gas)
6.35/15.88
-
Dehumidification Rate
4.00
-
Running Current (A)
2.35
-
Supply spigot (widthxheight(mm))
830x186
-
Return spigot (widthxheight(mm))
1043x220
DIMENSIONS
-
Body Dimensions (WxHxD)
1180mm x 298mm x 450mm
-
Body Weight
38 kg
