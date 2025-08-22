We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ducted System - Mid Static 9.5kW (Cooling)
R1 Compressor™
Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Setting
Set RPM by simple touch on remote control to change airflow
AUTO External Static Pressure + Zone Control (On/Off)
Corrosion Resistance Black Fin
Two Thermistors Control
UVnano™ Filter Box (Optional Accessory*)
* Sold separately, only applicable to Mid Static UMN models
All Spec
GENERAL
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1,250 x 270 x 700
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
36.5
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
950 x 1,380 x 330
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
89.0
Refrigerant Type
R32
CONVENIENCE
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Optional
CAPACITY
Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW) (T1)
9.50
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
10.80
AEER / ACOP
AEER / ACOP
3.724 / 3.829
RATED CURRENT
Cooling (A)
11.10
Heating (A)
12.60
FULL LOAD AMPS
Full Load Amps (A)
17.0
HEAT EXCHANGER
Corrosion Protection (Coating)
Black 2
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
SUPPLY AIR OPENING
Return (Oval) (mm)
230 x 1,205
RETURN AIR OPENING
Supply (W x H, Flange) (mm)
197 x 1,206
CONTINUOUS OPERATION
Cooling (°C (DB))
-15 ~ 48
Heating (°C (WB))
-18 ~ 18
OUTDOOR UNIT
Compressor Type
Inverter Scroll
Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)
950 x 1,380 x 330
Drain Pipe(Natural Drainage) (mm(inch))
Ø 32(1-1/4)
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))
30
Net Weight (kg)
89.0
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
85
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
1 , 50 Hz, 220-240 V
Refrigerant Type
R32
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
50
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
50
INDOOR UNIT
Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)
1,250 x 270 x 700
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Net Weight (kg)
36.5
Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)
1 , 50 Hz, 220-240 V
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
- / 32.0 / 28.0 / 24.0
