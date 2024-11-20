We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inverter ArtCool Stylish - Reverse Cycle, Heating and Cooling, 5.0kW
All Spec
PERFORMANCE
-
Cooling Capacity (Rating)
5.00 kW
-
Heating Capacity (Rating)
6.00 kW
-
Power Input
Cooling: 900W, Heating: 980W
-
Rated Running Current
Cooling: 6.3A, Heating: 6.9A
-
Maximum Running Current
Cooling: 7.8A, Heating: 9.4A
-
AEER Cooling
3.58 W/W
-
ACOP Heating
3.87 W/W
-
Air Flow Rate (Indoor, Max)
316 l/sec
-
Indoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/M/L/S)
42 / 35
-
Outdoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/M/L/S)
51
-
Moisture Removal (l/h)
2
-
Sleep Mode Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/L)
29
FEATURES
-
Plasmaster Air Purifying System
Yes
-
Powerful Air Throw
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Changeover
Yes
-
Jet Cool / Jet Heat
Yes
-
Auto Swing
Yes (4-way)
-
Wireless Remote Control
Yes (Luminous)
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Dehumidification Mode
Yes
-
24-hour On / Off Timer
Yes
-
Deodorising Filter
Yes
-
Allergy Reduction Filter
Yes
-
Natural Wind by CHAOS Swing
Yes
OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES
-
Wired Remote Controller
Yes
-
Dry Contact
Yes
-
Wifi Dongle for Smart Control
Yes (PCRCUDT2)
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Charge (R410A) at 7.5m
1000 g
-
Pipe Run (Min / Max) (max elevation 10m)
2.3 m / 20 m
-
Circuit Breaker Size
240 Volt 15 Amps
-
Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)
20
-
Demand Response Enabling Device (DRED)
Yes
-
Operating Range (Outdoor)
Cooling -10 ~ 48°C, Heating -15 ~ 24°C
-
Outdoor Sound Power Level² (SWL)
65 dB(A) (Sound Power Level specification is measured in a reverberation test room according to ISO 3741)
-
Service Valve (Ø)
Liquid mm 6.35 (1/4), Gas mm 12.7 (1/2)
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
-
Energy Rating (Heating)
3 Stars
-
Energy Rating (Cooling)
2.5 Stars
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Details
Please see http://www.lg.com/au/support/warranty/ac-air-conditioners
EAN
-
Set
8806084478252
-
Indoor
8806084478238
-
Outdoor
8806084478245
DIMENSIONS
-
Indoor Product (W x H x D)
1030mm x 325mm x 245mm
-
Outdoor Product (W x H x D)
870mm x 655mm x 320mm
-
Weight (Indoor / Outdoor)
14.5kg / 44kg
