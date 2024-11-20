We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Micro Hi-Fi System (10 Watts)
All Spec
CONNECTIONS
-
Front Panel
USB Port (Ver.2.0) (1), Portable Input (3.5mm) (1)
-
Rear Panel
FM Antenna (1), Speaker Terminals L/R (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (1 x AAA)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
150mm x 200mm x 212mm
-
Front Speakers (WxHxD)
132mm x 200mm x 141mm
-
Total Weight (kg)
3.2Kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 TAG
Yes
-
USB
MP3
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (3.5mm)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (50 presets)
AMPLIFIER
-
Sound System
1-way
-
Power Output (RMS)
10W
-
Stereo
5W x 2
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Pop
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bypass
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Portable device charging via USB
Yes (5V 500mA) (Cable not supplied)
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Repear 1/All
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied)
-
USB Host
Yes
-
