4400W Extreme Party Hi-Fi Mini System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Output Power
4400W
-
Sound System
Bi-Amplified Stereo - 4 Way
-
Tweeters
1" (Compression Horn)
-
High Range Woofer
4" (Cone)
-
Mid Range Woofer
6.5" (Cone)
-
Bass Woofer
15" (Cone)
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Front) (Cable not supplied)
-
AUX Audio Input
Yes (Rear) (Cable not supplied)
-
Microphone (Karaoke)
Yes (Front) (Microphone not supplied)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)
EQ SETTINGS
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass/Treble)
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Football
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Sequential, Random)
-
Multi-Coloured LED Lighting
Yes (5 lighting modes)
-
Dual USB
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (100 songs max)
-
LED Lighting Dimmer Contro
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Alarm Clock
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
DJ Pro Sample buttons
Yes (12 - Football/Club)
-
Playback Settings
Repeat1, Repeat All, Random
-
Smart Phone Remote App
Compatible (Android™) (Music Flow Bluetooth' (minimum Android version 4.0.3) required.)
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
-
NFC Tag
Built-In
-
Audio Track Cross Fade
Yes (USB Input Only)
-
Tempo Adjustment
Yes (Auto/Faster/Slower/Manual)
-
X-Boom Plus
Yes (AUX Output with Delay Control)
-
Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously) ('Music Flow Bluetooth®' (minimum Android™ version 4.0.3).)
-
Bluetooth® Standby Wakeup
Yes ('Music Flow Bluetooth®' (minimum Android™ version 4.0.3).)
-
USB to Smartphone Bluetooth Transfer
Yes ('Music Flow Bluetooth' (minimum Android version 4.0.3) required.)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2015 models. LG Magic Remote required to use this feature)
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (6.35mm) Input
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
AUX Input
Yes (2)
-
AUX Output
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
LED Lighting Cable Port
Yes (2)
-
Low Frequency Output
Yes (2)
-
High Frequency Output
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
495mm x 213mm x 462mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
508mm x 711mm x 470mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
8.1kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
30.2kg x2
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
