330W Mini System with Bluetooth
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
1.57" Compression Horn
-
Mid Range Woofer
8"
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Repeat, Random)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (20 songs max)
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes (5V 500mA)
-
LED Indication Lights
Yes (On/Off)
-
NFC Tag Built-In
Yes
-
Clock/Timer
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (AM/FM/AUX/Portable In)
-
Playback settings
Repeat1, Repeat All, Random
-
Bluetooth Remote App
BTC3 (2BTC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3 ) and (minimum iOS version 4.3.3))
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
-
Tripod Stand
Yes (Compatible with 1-3/8" stands) (Tripod Stand not supplied)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
AM Antenna
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
400mm x 548mm x 446mm
-
Total Weight (kg)
16.5kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
EQ SETTINGS
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Bypass
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
MP3 Optimiser
Yes
-
Football
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
USB
Yes(2)
-
MP3 USB
Yes
-
WMA USB
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Front) (Cable not supplied)
-
AM Tuner
Yes (522 ~ 1620kHz)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)
-
AUX Audio Input
Yes (Rear) (Stereo RCA)
-
Microphone
Yes (2)
AMPLIFIER
-
Output
330W RMS
-
Sound System
Mono - 2-way
TOP PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (6.3mm) Input
Yes (2) [600Ω 15mV]
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
AM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
AUX Input
Yes (1) (Stereo RCA)
