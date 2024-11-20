We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless Blu-Ray Sound Bar with 1080P Full HD Playback and iPod/iPhone Connectivity
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
70W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Surround
70W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
150W (Active)
-
Wireless Sub Woofer
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
Blu-Ray Playback
Yes
-
Resolution
up to 1080p/24P
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Dolby Prologic
Yes
-
Dolby Digital True HD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Plus (DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
BD Live Profile 2.0
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n
Yes
-
Quick Boot & Load
Yes
-
iPod Connectivity
Yes
-
Instant Open
Yes
-
Network Firmwave update
Yes
-
1080p Full HD Playback
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
Yes (2)
-
Ethernet
Yes (1) (RJ45)
-
Antenna Terminal
Yes (1)
-
iPod Cradle Connection
Yes (1 via Cable)
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
999x110x190mm
-
Subwoofer
214x405x362mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT
-
DVD±R/RW
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes
-
MP3 Playback
Yes
-
Hybird Disc
Yes
-
DivX HD Decoding
Yes
-
