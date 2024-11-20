We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless Speaker with Dual Dock - 80W Total Power Output
All Spec
CONNECTIONS
-
Dock - Lighting (8-pin)
Yes (1)
-
Dock - Micro USB
Yes (1)
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
FUNCTIONS
-
Sound Sync Wireless
Yes
-
Bluetooth - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback)
-
Bluetooth - Android
Yes (Playback)
-
Dock - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (8-pin)
-
Rotational Dock - Android
Yes (Micro USB, 5-pin)
-
USB - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)
-
Airplay - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (3.5mm)
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front Speakers
40W x 2 (Stereo)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied)
-
Direct Play for Android
Yes
-
Hidden Design Dual Dock
Yes (Lightning and Micro USB)
-
Airplay³
Yes
-
Made for iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®⁵
Yes (Dock & USB Port)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
NFC (Bluetooth® Auto Pairing)
Yes (Embedded)
-
Charging devices in stand-by
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)¹
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
-
Auto Power Down
Yes
-
Mood Lighting (Adjustable)
Yes (Bright, Low, Off)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
450mm x 203mm x 227mm
-
Weight (Unit)
5.8kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
